PM Modi reshuffles Cabinet: Smriti Irani gets additional charge of I&B ministry, Narender Singh Tomar gets charge of Urban development

After I&B and Urban Development minister Venkiah Naidu filed his resignation following his vice presidential candidacy, PM Narendra Modi led government today reshuffle the Cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and informed that Textile Minister Smriti Irani was given additional charge of I&B ministry. Rural development minister Narender Singh Tomar will handle Urban Development Ministry.





The additional charge of the Ministry of I&B has been given to @smritiirani. â PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2017

The news comes at a time when Smriti Irani's term in Rajya Sabha would end on August 18. Also, polls for Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, the state represented by Irani, Bengal and Goa will be held on August 8.

Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu has resigned from his ministerial responsibilities. Additional charge of @Moud_India has been given to Shri @nstomar. â PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2017

PM Modi also needs to reassign the defence ministry, held by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley since Manohar Parrikar shifted to Goa as Chief Minister earlier this year, and the environment ministry.

Currently, two relevant ministries-- defence and environment--are without a full-time minister. While, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is taking additional charge of Defence. Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan is looking after the other portfolio respectively.



