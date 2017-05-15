Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends 90 years celebrations of the Essel Group

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday attended the 90 years celebrations of the Essel Group in New Delhi. Modi inaugurated the launch of Essel Group's two social initiatives during the event.

The initiates included Sarthi - a people's empowerment programme on subjects such as education, health and employment; and the DSC Foundation with a corpus of Rs. 5000 crore, to empower people in need.

The prime minister praised Essel Group's effort and said that while "Sarthi" presented a good blend of rights and duties, the DSC Foundation would help build a large number of job creators. He said the Swachh Bharat Mission had provided opportunities for a large number of social entrepreneurs to emerge.

Modi said that the programme was an illustration of Indian traditions. He said that India has had a tradition where successive generations take family values forward, and contribute to the family by adding their capacities and capabilities.

He recalled his earlier meetings with Shri Nandkishore Goenka and said the family has always been open to new ideas, and has taken every challenge as an opportunity, to create a presence in a range of initiatives from "soil to satellite."

The Prime Minister urged everyone present to work towards specific goals for what they could do for the country by 2022 - the 75th anniversary of independence.

Chairman of the Essel Group Shri Subhash Chandra thanked the Prime Minister for accepting the invitation for the event. He explained Essel Group's recent social initiatives on themes such as water supply, power supply, Swachh Bharat and Affordable Housing.