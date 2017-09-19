Railways to launch new Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani by Diwali; will cut travel time to 13 hours

A brand new Rajdhani Express which is expected to bring down the travel time between national capital and financial capital from 15 hours to 13 hours is likely to be introduced by Indian Railways before Diwali. The new Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani will have Nizamuddin and Bandra as its terminating stations.

Once operational, the new Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani will be the third Rajdhani train serving this route. Currently, Mumbai Rajdhani Express between New Delhi to Mumbai Central and the August Kranti Rajdhani between Nizamuddin and Mumbai Central ply on this route.

The Delhi-Mumbai distance of 1,377 km takes 15 hours in Mumbai Rajdhani. However, the August Kranti Rajdhani takes around 17 hours to travel the same distance and there is no halt at Bandra station.

According to a TOI report, the trial run for the new train will start in a couple of days. "We are using the existing 24 coach Mumbai Rajdhani with two engines to see if we can make the journey shorter by a few hours. We are using Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches," the report quoted a senior railway official, as saying.

The railways could introduce the new Rajdhani with 14 coaches and one engine to ramp up the speed, and then determine which of the two is the better option, it said.

Mumbai Rajdhani, which has a top speed of 130 Km/hr, runs with an average speed of 90 km/hr.

Indian Railways has been losing its passengers to airlines as fares in AC 2 Tier and AC 1 Tier are most of the times higher that flights between two cities. Moreover, the dynamic pricing in premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto has veered many passengers away premium trains.