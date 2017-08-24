RBI's new Rs 200 note another example why social media should not be trusted

Reserve Bank of India has announced that Rs 200 notes will be issued tomorrow. The new note had been making headlines for a few months now. Rs 200 note caught the limelight first when it appeared on social media websites and WhatApp. And interestingly, it does not look anything similar to the actual note that the central bank issued today.

The images that surfaced back in April earlier this year showed the Rs 200 notes with blue as base colour. On the other hand, the official images released by RBI earlier this morning shows base colour of new Rs 200 to be bright yellow.

The leaked images missed a few features seen on the obverse of the note, too. The raised identification mark, meant for visually impaired, in the shape of 'H' with Rs 200 written in micro-text seen on the lower right side in the official samples of the new currency notes are not present on the images seen earlier. The leaked images show a hyphen with Rs 200 written on it instead.

The four angular bleed lines with two circles between them, seen on both ends, were also depicted differently in the leaked images of Rs 200 notes. The designs and geometric shapes seen on new notes too are different from what was seen in the leaked images. The leaked images did not show the reverse of the note, either.

RBI's plan to bring Rs 200 denomination note into circulation is expected to facilitate cash transaction, which is usually troublesome due to lack of smaller denomination notes. Currently, there is no denomination between Rs 100 and Rs 500, the introduction of Rs 200 note is likely to make cash transactions smoother.

The new notes will be available from tomorrow on select RBI branches and bank offices.