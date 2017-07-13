To receive VIP treatment in jail, Sasikala paid Rs 2 crore bribe: prison report

AIADMK chief VK Sasikala allegedly paid Rs 2 crore bribe to a jail official to avail VIP treatment in jail. Sasikala asked for various special facilities including an exclusive kitchen for her own meals, revealed a report by DIG Roopa D Moudgil.

In the report, she has asked Karnataka Director General of Prisons (DGP) Satyanarayana Rao to investigate while stating that it was unfortunate that his name kept coming up in serious charges. She has given the report to five agencies including the government, ACS home, ACB, DG and IGP and DG Prisons, Rao himself.

"Sasikala has given Rs 1 crore bribe to Rao and another Rs 1 crore was distributed among officials, including warden of the central jail where she is serving 4-year sentence in an illegal wealth case for allowing her special privileges," the report which DIG has submitted to the state government said.

"As a reward for bribing the prison authorities from Rao to jail warden, Sasikala gets special menu daily, cooked by special chefs in a special kitchen near the women's cell," Roopa is said to have mentioned in the report.

Rao had denied the allegations made against him. "I have served a memo to her (Roopa) seeking explanation and evidence to prove her wild allegations. She has not given any report to me or the government against me or other jail officials," Rao told IANS.