Why PM Modi has formed the Economic Advisory Council in the fourth year of his tenure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday formed a five-member Economic Advisory Council to assist and advice him on economy related matters, especially to address the recent slowdown in Indian economy. The Prime Minister picked up Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy to head the council.

Apart from Debroy, the five-member EAC will have NITI Aayog's principal advisor Ratan Watal as its member and economists Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy and Ashima Goyal as part-time members.

The decision to set up the EAC has come in the backdrop of slow GDP growth in last few quarters. India's economic growth hit three-year low to 5.7 per cent in the April-June period from 6.1 per cent in the preceding quarter. The recent slowdown in GDP growth has been attributed by some to the government's two economic decisions - Demonetisation and GST.

The Economic Advisory Council will be addressing the issues of macroeconomic importance and present its views to the Prime Minister. It is interesting to see that after three years into the power, Prime Minister Modi has assembled an independent body to assist him on economic matters. But, what has led him to form the Council this long in his tenure?

