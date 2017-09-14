Blue wine is a reality now and we don't know what to make of it

Remember the good old days when you could just grab the nearest bottle of wine and drink the night away with reckless abandon? A lot of things have changed since then, no? Most importantly, what has drastically changed is the colour of wine. Yes, really.



Ah, those simpler days when there were only two kinds of wine - red and white. As if a few people got together and conspired to throw the delicate balance of the world away, a new colour of wine has been introduced.

A post shared by Gik Live! (@giklive) on Jul 7, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

Those rebellious people, all under 30 years of age, work out of a Spanish company called Gik Live. None of them are experienced in wine-making, so they enlisted the help of the University of the Basque Country and a food research team to create this blue drink. So far, they have managed to sell their strange brew in 25 countries.

According to their website , the blue colour comes from a mixture of "two organic pigments - indigo and anthocyanin, which comes from the very skin of the grapes used to make wine." The website also mentions that Gik wine does not contain any added sugar.

A post shared by Gik Live! (@giklive) on May 25, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

A bottle of this blue wine will cost you »8 (Rs 676).



Although how it tastes is best left to your imagination for a while, but if this Washington Post report is anything to go by, then don't hold your breath. On the other hand, if you obsessively post about every morsel you have, then the blue wine is an absolute winner on Instagram.