Jack Daniel's to launch its new charcoal-mellowed Tennessee Rye whisky

For 150 years, the Jack Daniel's distillery in Tennessee has been churning out some of the best charcoal-mellowed whisky in the world. So, naturally whisky-lovers were excited to know that the liquor manufacturers were launching a brand new liquor -- the Tennessee Rye whisky.

The rye whisky will, however, be produced in Lynchburg, Tennessee, where every drop of Jack Daniel's liquor is produced. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye has a grain bill of 70 per cent rye, 18 per cent corn and 12 per cent malted barley that is mellowed in charcoal, giving out a finish that is signature Jack Daniel's, mentions the drinks report . The liquor is carefully matured in American oak barrels.

The rich-in-flavour Tennessee Rye will leave one with a balanced flavour of caramel and dry baking spice, with a peppery rye after taste. The whisky is going to hit the US stands in October and is likely to cost a retail price of $26.99 (Rs 1724) for every 750 ml bottle.



The Lexington Herald Leader mentions in its report that Brown-Forman, the parent company, is expected to introduce the rye whisky globally.



As to when it is going to be launched in India remains uncertain. Business Today has requested the Jack Daniel's distillery for an estimated release date in India, and is awaiting a response