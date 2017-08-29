Arjun Reddy Box Office Collection: Vijay Devarakonda's movie earns Rs 47.34 crore worldwide

Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy has entered the league of top-grossing films in spite of being made on a low budget. The movie released on August 25 has already become a blockbuster in just three days.

According to media reports, the film has even surpassed Ajith's Vivegam in the US. Trade analyst, Ramesh Bala tweeted that the movie has already entered the million dollar club in the US during the weekend.



#ArjunReddy has officially crossed 1 Million mark on Monday, Aug 28th at the #USA Box office.. - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 29, 2017

Hearing such incredible stuff about Telugu film #ArjunReddy. Has it released with English subtitles in Mumbai? Extremely keen to watch it! - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017

On its fourth day, the movie collection stands at Rs 27.6 cr in India and Rs 47.34 cr worldwide. Arjun Reddy has become the sixth highest opening weekend grosser of 2017. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to praise the movieOn its first day, the movie minted Rs 7.5 cr in India and Rs 13.7 cr worldwide. Eventually, the collections increased on its second and third day, collecting Rs 8.5 cr and Rs 9 cr in India and Rs 14.6 cr and Rs 14.8 cr worldwide. The movie had a decent advance booking for its opening day.

Arjun Reddy is earning positive reviews from the audience as well as film critics for Vijay's performance and the story of the film. Some even claim that with this film, Vijay has emerged as the new superstar in Telugu film industry.

Arjun Reddy is reportedly made on a small budget of Rs 12 crore.

This is Vijay's second big release after his 2016 runaway hit Pellichoopulu. The movie also stars Shalini Pandey, Sanjay Swaroop in important roles.

ALSO READ: Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajith's movie crosses Rs 100 cr mark worldwide

Also watch:





