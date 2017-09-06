Baadshaho Box Office Collection day 5: The Ajay Devgn-starrer is sailing steady at Rs 56.24 crore

The Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi-Ileana D'Cruz starrer Baadshaho is still pulling in the crowds and is sailing steady. This period heist movie, directed by Milan Luthria, also saw a very successful opening weekend.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, tweeted that the film is going steady with Monday and Tuesday closing at Rs 6.82 crore and Rs 6.12 crore respectively.



#Baadshaho is STEADY in mass circuits... Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr. Total: â¹ 56.24 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2017

Although Baadshaho has received lukewarm response from the critics, audiences from across the country are heading to the theatres, making it a hit in a year that has seen quite a few disappointments.

Film analyst, Sumit Kadel even estimated that Baadshaho would close at Rs 64-65 crore in the first week, with a probability of crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.



#Baadshaho First week collection will be approx â¹ 64-65 crs NET. If film performs well on second week than it may collect 100 crs at the BO. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 6, 2017

Baadshaho, set in the Emergency period of 1975, revolves around the fictional character of Rani Geetanjali Devi (Ileana D'Cruz) who tries to save her family jewels from falling into the hands of the corrupt politician, and hires Bhawani Singh (Ajay Devgn) to plan a heist and retrieve the confiscated jewels.

The film also features Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra.

