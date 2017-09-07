Baadshaho Box Office Collection day 6: Ajay Devgn's movie collects Rs 60.54 crore

Will the Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi-Ileana D'Cruz make it to the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club? If the collections are to be believed, then it does not seem to be an impossible feat for the Milan Luthria movie.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted that the movie has made its way to Rs 60 crore already. Baadshaho collected Rs 6.12 crore on Tuesday and Rs 4.30 crore on Wednesday.

#Baadshaho Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 4.30 cr. Total: â¹ 60.54 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2017

In fact, Taran Adarsh had tweeted two days ago that the movie crossed the Rs 50 crore.

#Baadshaho crosses â¹ 50 cr mark... Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr. Total: â¹ 50.12 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2017

So, collecting an enviable Rs 10 crore in two days - or, rather, weekdays - is a good sign for the multi-starrer period heist movie.

In fact, Luthria's movie saw a grand opening weekend. It had collected Rs 43.40 crore on the first weekend that propelled the movie halfway to the 100 crore club.

It must be mentioned here that 2017 has been quite lukewarm in terms of hits. So, Baadshaho's collections come as good news for fans, distributors and the producers alike.

Although the film has not received rave reviews, response from the audiences has been quite positive. The movie is set in the Emergency period of 1975, and follows the story of the fictional character of Rani Geetanjali Devi (Ileana D'Cruz) who plans a heist with Bhawani Singh (Ajay Devgn) to retrieve her family jewels from falling into the hands of a corrupt politician. The film also features Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra.