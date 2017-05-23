Baahubali 2, Dangal both cross Rs 1500 cr at box office; SS Rajamouli to release Prabhas-starrer in China

Baahubali 2 and Dangal's performance in Chinese theatres could be the deciding factor in which movie emerges as the bigger earner. Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has already released in China and is doing really well, while SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has not yet released in China.

Dangal is all set to cross the worldwide box-office collection of SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated Baahubali 2: The Conclusion anytime soon now. The film has already minted Rs 1,501 crore as on May 21 whereas Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 1,565 crore worldwide.

Both movies are now in a race to reach the number 1 Indian film on the box-office worldwide.



Dangal made on a budget of Rs 70 crore released on December 23, 2016, and earned about Rs 791 crore in India before it was released in China and Taiwan. With Dangal crossing Rs 641 crore mark in China on Saturday, it is now the highest-grossing foreign-language film of all time in China.

The makers of Baahubali 1: The Beginning released the movie in China in 2015 but the film collected only $7 million. The recent success of Dangal in China has renewed interest among the Chinese audience for Indian films.



Dangal has already crossed the box-office collection of big-budget Hollywood superhero film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at the Chinese box-office. Dangal has literally made more money in China than it has in India.

Speaking about Baahubali 2's release plans in China, Francois da Silva who presides over international sales for Arka Mediaworks (Baahubali producers) told Variety, "With Baahubali 2: The Conclusion we are now at $220 million worldwide, without China. Our target now is for China to give us the biggest lifetime score of all time for an Indian movie."

Meanwhile, the Hindi-dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is well on its way to cross the Rs 500-crore mark at the Indian box office. In just 24 days since its release, the SS Rajamouli epic earned over Rs 475 crore.



#Baahubali2 RECORDS...

Crossed â¹ 100 cr: Day 3

200 cr: Day 6

300 cr: Day 10

400 cr: Day 15

450 cr: Day 20

475 cr: Day 24

HINDI. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2017

Dangal was released on May 5 in Chinese theatres. The movie is a biopic of the former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers-a story which resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release.