Saibaba trust plans to set up wax museum for statues of saints

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) here is planning to set up a museum which will house 'wax statues' of famous saints from the country.

The wax museum, to come up on the lines of similar famous museums across the globe, will have statues of some noted saints. Various literature on the saints will also be kept at the museum for the visitors, SSST chairperson Suresh Haware told reporters here on Wednesday.

He, however, did not divulge any other details regarding plans to set up the museum.

Haware also said that the Sansthan would set up 10 shelter places for lakhs of devotees who come on foot to the famous temple here. The devotees would be provided meals, residential facilities, water, bio-toilets and ambulances free of cost, he said.

The trust also plans to set up an academy for needy and deprived students who intend to appear for the UPSC and and Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams.

These projects are likely to be completed in about a year, he said.

The official said the Sansthan has also launched free medical treatment facility for the needy patients at Sainath General Hospital here from this month.

Haware also said that the Sansthan plans to grow saplings after 'tissue culture' of the famous Neem tree here under which Saibaba was believed to sit. The saplings would be distributed to Saibaba temples all over the country.