Tiger Zinda Hai becomes Salman Khan's 5th film to enter Rs 200-crore club

Superstar Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai continue to have dream run at the box office with the blockbuster of the year making over Rs 200 crore on sixth day of its release. Though Thursday numbers are yet to come, the film is set to make the worldwide business of over Rs 220 crore in just one week. Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's 12th blockbuster to cross the Rs 100-crore mark, and his fifth film to enter the Rs 200-crore club. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film is all set to become second highest grossing movie of 2017 cruising past Golmal Again, whose lifetime earning was over Rs 205 crore.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film was all set to cruise past Rs 200 crore mark on Thursday. "Tiger Zinda Hai is a one-horse race. Continues its dream run. All set to cruise past ? 200 cr mark today [Thursday]," he tweeted. The film's six-day earnings - excluding worldwide earning - are Rs 34.10 crore (Friday), Rs 35.30 crore (Saturday), Rs 45.53 crore (Sunday), Rs 36.54 crore (Monday), Rs 21.60 crore (Tuesday), Rs 17.55 crore (Wednesday).

#TigerZindaHai is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Continues its DREAM RUN... All set to cruise past â¹ 200 cr mark today [Thu]... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr. Total: â¹ 190.62 cr. India biz. #TZH - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2017

In one-week earning, the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer film is running close to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi collection), which become the highest grossing Indian film of all time. Salman on Wednesday gave all the credit for the success of Tiger Zinda Hai to his co-star Katrina Kaif, saying that the film could well only because of "one reason, and that's Katrina Kaif".

Actor Katrina Kaif is also on cloud nine over the record-breaking run of Tiger Zinda Hai, and has called it an "overwhelming and extremely satisfying" feeling. The 34-year-old actor, who reprised her role as super-spy Zoya opposite Salman Khan's Tiger in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film, said she was glad the audience loved the film. "It feels incredible. When we set out to make 'Tiger Zinda Hai', we knew that we had a very good script in hand and Ali has done an outstanding job in translating the script to a mind-blowing film that is entertaining audiences of every age-group and across the nation. As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I'm getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying," Katrina said in a statement, reported PTI.

The collective earning of the film in the UK, Australia and New Zealand on Monday and Tuesday were Rs 6.55 crore, Rs 4.7 crore, and Rs 1.96 crore, respectively. The year 2017 saw several big films like Tubelight and Rangoon crumbling at the box-office. "Tiger Zinda Hai has brought cheer, made the mood upbeat and the distributors/exhibitors - the backbone of the film industry - are sounding optimistic. The wave of pessimism has swept away, thankfully," said Taran in a recent blogpost.

The movie is releasing across a whopping 5,700 screens all over the world. Although it is more than Salman Khan's Tubelight and Sultan, it is still less than Bahubali 2 and Shahrukh Khan's Happy New Year. In this sequel, RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, who are married and have a child set forth to rescue 25 Indian nurses who have been kidnapped by a terrorist group in Iraq. From thereon, Tiger and Zoya burst from one frame to another by kicking and punching the bad guys. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also directed Sultan.