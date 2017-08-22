Toilet Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's movie earns Rs 19 cr on its second weekend

Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pedneker starrer 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' is running strong at the box office with every passing day. The movie collected Rs 8.23 crore on Sunday. The second weekend made a contribution of Rs 19 crore to the box office. The Shree Narayan Singh-directed film released in theatres on August 11 and has earned a total sum of Rs. 115.05 crore till Sunday, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.



#ToiletEkPremKatha has a GLORIOUS Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4 cr, Sat 6.75 cr, Sun 8.25 cr. Total: ₹ 115.05 cr. India biz. #TEPK - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2017

Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is all set to chase Akshay's 2012 blockbuster Rowdy Rathore, which remains the Bollywood Khiladi's highest scoring movie so far. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to express his excitementThe social satire came after the debacle of big-budget films like Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight, Ranbir Kapoor's musical Jagga Jasoos and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. Toilet-Ek Prem Katha was a much-needed hit to break the dry spell at the box office.This film's success can largely be attributed to its storyline. The plot is based on the issues of sanitation and lack of toilets in the rural parts of India. The audience seems to have accepted a movie that rides high on sending a social message.Made on a budget of Rs 18 crore, Toilet Ek Prem Katha is already a blockbuster. Although it received mixed reviews, the film has received a huge thumbs up from the audience and continues to run steadily at the box office.

