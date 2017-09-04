Vivegam Box Office Collection: Ajith's movie breaks one of many Baahubali's records

Vivegam continues its dream run at the box office in the second week of its release. At the end of the second week, Ajith starrer surpassed Baahubali- The beginning's gross income in Chennai after collecting Rs 8.50 crore. Baahubali- The Beginning's collection stood at Rs 8.25 crore. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twiter to report Vivegam's collection.



Though the movie received mixed reviews from film critics, it is the positive word of mouth that contributed to the success of Vivegam. Even on its second week, the theatres were running houseful. Ramesh Bala tweeted that even for the Vivegam end credits almost entire crowd stayed back at the theatre.Not only in India, Vivegam is running strong in the US as well. It has managed to enthrall the audience with its gripping story line and action packed performance.

Vivegam released in 3000 screens worldwide. Reportedly, Vivegam is made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. After working together in Veeram and Vedhalam, Vivegam is Ajith Kumar's and Sivakumar Jayakumar's third collaboration.

The story revolves around an intelligence officer and his life events, played by Ajith Kumar. Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife's part and is the female lead. Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Hassan plays important role in the movie. Vivegam also marks Vivek Oberoi's debut in the Tamil film industry.

