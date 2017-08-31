Vivegam Box Office Collection: Ajith's movie continues good run, earns over Rs 100 crore in four days

Ajith Kumar starrer Vivegam is doing wonders at Indian box office as well as overseas. The movie crossed Rs 100 crore mark in four days of its release. On its 6th day, spy thriller Vivegam earned around Rs 45 Lakh in Chennai which brings its total collection to Rs 7.15 crore in Chennai. It broke Baahubali 2's opening weekend collection record and is the second highest grossing film of Chennai. Vivegam's story line and Vijay's performance have already made this movie a blockbuster. Ramesh Bala took to twitter to report Vivegam's collection



In 1st week, #Vivegam grosses â¹ 7.15 Cr in #Chennai City - All-time No.1 1st Wk for any movie - All-time No.1 Life-time for #Thala#Ajith - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 31, 2017

Vivegam had raked in Rs 69.50 crore in India and Rs 36.50 crore overseas on its first weekend itself. The film has managed to earn Rs 3.02 crore in the US in 7 days and Rs 1.12 crore in the UK, tweeted trade analyst Ramesh BalaDespite being a South Indian film, Vivegam has managed to break the dry spell at India box office with its thrilling story and action packed performance. Several big budget Bollywood films have failed this year at the box office but on the other hand films like Vivegam, Arjun Reddy have managed to strike a chord with the audience. These movies have created a new benchmark for the Bollywood films.

Vivegam released in 3000 screens worldwide. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Vivegam marks the debut of Vivek Oberoi in the Tamil film industry. The film revolves around the life story of an intelligence officer played by Ajith Kumar. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the movie. She plays the role of Ajith's wife. The movie also features Akshara Hassan in a pivotal role.

Vivegam is Ajith Kumar's and Sivakumar Jayakumar's third collaboration. They earlier worked together in Veeram and Vedhalam.

