HP launches new range of laptops with Windows Inking technology

Introducing Inking technology to its convertible notebooks, HP has announced the launch of new convertibles in India. Aimed to inspire creativity among students, professionals and millennial, the Inking technology and HP Active Pen aids users to draw, highlight and write directly on the screen.

HP has announced a range of new convertible notebooks - Pavillion x360 and Spectre x360.

"With the right kind of tools and technology, India's abundant talent can further enhance its skills and unleash creativity. HP as the market leader has always equipped consumers with best-in-class devices, and we are pleased to introduce this new range of notebooks powered with the exciting Inking feature," says Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India.

The HP Pavillion x360 features a 14inch full HD IPS Display and has got a multi-touch screen will full size Textured keyboard and HP's own track pad. It packs in a 7th Gen Intel Core processor with 1TB HDD + 8GB SSD Hybrid storage and a dedicated graphics card.

It offers B&O experience and up to 10 hours of battery backup with support for fast charge. There is also a 11.6inch convertible with slightly lower specifications. On the other hand, the Spectre 360x is the flagship convertible, continuing to have the same design language as the predecessor launched last year.

It is the thinnest and light built convertible PC measuring 0.55 x 12.07 x 8.85 inches. This 13.3 inch laptop has got a full HD display and is powered by 7th gen processor and comes with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB SD.

With a 12 hours battery backup and HP Fast charge support, the Spectre comes with HP Image Pad and has got Band and Olufsen Audio with HP Audio boost and Smart Amp. The Active Pen is bundled in the box with the 14 inch Pavillion x360 and Spectre x360.

The HP Pavillion x360 11.6 inch has been priced starting Rs 40,290, the 14 inch will be priced starting Rs 55,290 and the premium HP Spectre x360 13.3 inch has been priced starting Rs 1,15,290. The new portfolio will be available on www.hpshopping.in, select HP World stores and leading retail stores.



