Onion prices drop 35% after I-T raids on onion traders in Nashik

Income tax officials raided the premises of some big onion traders in Nashik, prompting other traders in the district to slash prices. Farmers at agricultural produce wholesale markets in Lasalgaon stopped the auction as prices plummeted by almost 35 per cent following the raids.

Prices at Lasalgaon onion wholesale market reportedly went down to Rs 900 per quintal from Rs 1,400 per quintal seen on Wednesday. The lowest wholesale prices of onion recorded for the day were Rs 500 per quintal. Farmers decided to stop the auction went back with their produce instead of selling it at such low prices.

The decline in prices has caused onion farmers to worry, as the produce from the kharif season will start to roll in bulk in the coming weeks. While some portion of onion harvest has already begun to arrive at the wholesale markets, the volume is expected to pick up in days to come.

Reports stated that income tax officers conducted raids and searches at offices, godowns and residences of several big traders in Lasalgaon and Pimpalgaon areas of Nashik. These raids were in relation to the hike in onion prices seen during the course of past few months and are expected to go on for two more days. These traders reportedly account for 30-40 per cent of total onion supply in Indian markets.

Average onion prices in wholesale markets of Maharashtra had grown from Rs 450 to Rs 2,450 between May 31 and August 10, according to a report by The Times of India. The prices had skyrocketed to a 20-month high even though there was no dearth of supply. Speculations had attached this steep rise in onion prices to hoarding by traders.

Onion prices had gone up to Rs 40 - Rs 50 per kilogram in retail markets across the nation due to increase in wholesale markets. Even retail prices for onion in and around Lasalgaon went up from Rs 10 to Rs 30. The prices started to slide back to normal after a two-member committee visited Lasalgaon on August 18 to reverse the sudden upsurge in onion prices.