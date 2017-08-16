Coal India stock trading lower on Q1 earnings

The Coal India stock on Wednesday fell in early trade on lower than expected Q1 earnings this fiscal.

The stock fell as much as 2 per cent to 234 level, recovering lost ground by 11:43 am to trade at 236 level or 0.78 percent lower on the BSE.

On Monday, the state-owned firm posted a 23 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 2,351.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 3,065.2 crore in the year-ago period.

However, CIL's consolidated income during April-June quarter was at Rs 21,774.4 crore, registering an increase of 4.5 per cent.

The firm's consolidated expenses increased to Rs 17,836.7 crore in April-June this year, over Rs 16,197.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was trading 38 points or 0.12 percent higher and the Nifty was up 7.15 points or 0.07 percent at 9,801 level.

