Maruti Suzuki stock hits new 52-week high amid record March sales

The Maruti Suzuki stock hit a fresh 52-week high amid bullish market movement on Wednesday.

At 1451 hours, the stock was trading 4.21 per cent higher at Rs 6328.05 level. The stock opened at Rs 6099 level, and rose to hit an yearly high of Rs 6,355 level on the BSE. Around 71,552 shares of the firm were traded on the BSE. It closed at Rs 6,339.40 or 267 points higher on the BSE.

On April 1 (Saturday), Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) posted a 8.1 per cent rise in total sales in March at 1,39,763 units as against 1,29,345 vehicles in the same month last year. The company's domestic sales increased 7.7 per cent during the month to 1,27,999 units as against 1,18,895 units in March 2016.

For 2016-17 fiscal, the company posted a 9.8 per cent jump in total sales at 15,68,603 units, against 14,29,248 vehicles in 2015-16. It turned out to be the company's best ever year in term of sales.

