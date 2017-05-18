Market ends in the red: Sensex dives 224 pts, Nifty cracks below 9,500

Taking a breather after a record- setting spree, benchmark Sensex plunged 224 points today to retreat from lifetime highs as investors booked profits amid global volatility.

The 30-share index stayed in the negative zone throughout the session and hit a low of 30,393.72, before settling at 30,434.79, down 223.98 points or 0.73 per cent.

