Markets gain: Sensex rises over 100 pts; Sugar stocks in focus; Sun Pharma top loser

STOCKS TO LOOKOUT FOR

Wipro sacked 600 employees post performance appraisal

Tata Steel board has given its approval for issuing debt securities worth up to Rs 9,000 crore to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

US FDA finds incomplete lab records at Sun Pharma's Dadra plant.



GLOBAL MARKET

Asian markets rose on the back of strong US earnings and US tax reform.

The euro retreated from a three-week high as jitters returned over French presidential elections on Sunday after a shooting in Paris.

Wall Street indexes closed between 0.75 percent and 0.9 percent higher on rising expectations for first-quarter corporate profits.

LIVE UPDATES

9.32 AM:

BSE Midcap gainers were led by Sun TV, gaining 2.81 per cent and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, gaining 2.17 per cent.



9.27 AM:

Gains on the BSE were led by Reliance, up 1.65 per cent, GAIL, up 1.28 per cent and Axis Bank, up 0.88 per cent.



On the NSE Index, Gains were led by Bharti Infratel while Grasim was the top loser, shedding 1.38 per cent.



9.17 AM:

The S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 29,528.22, soaring 105.83 points while the Nifty50 was trading at 9,173.65, 37.25 points higher.

9.15 AM:

Indian benchmark indices open in the green with Bharti Infratel leading the pack on the NSE.

Tech Mahindra among other tech stocks were trading higher.

Sun Pharma was trading 1.5 per cent lower after US FDA inspection at its Dadra plant.

The Midcap Index is up 6 per cent with a positive bias.

Sugar stocks are trading higher after UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised reforms for the industry.