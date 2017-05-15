Nifty, Sensex end at record highs; Tata Steel surges 4%, Infy down 1%

3.43 pm:

Sensex ended at 30,322.12, 133.97 points higher while Nifty50 settled the day at 9,445.40, 44.50 points higher.

Leading the gains were Tata Steel (up 4.41 per cent) and Dr Reddys (up 3.15 per cent) on the BSE 30.

Infosys slips 1 per cent in trade.

Bank Nifty saw a strong rally with Kotak and ICICI Bank as gainers.

Idea tanks in trade after Q4 results. Down over 8 per cent.

IT stocks ended in red.



1.10 pm:

The benchmark indices continued to trade high with an upward trend on the back of positive macro data. However, gains were limited because of the cyber attack that has jolted the world.



BSE Midcap index gained 0.5% whie the BSE smallcap was up 0.4% in early morning trade.

At the day's low was Idea Cellular, YES Bank, Dabur and Adani Ports.



However, Tata Steel saw a strong rally of 3 per cent and above on both the bourses.



10.54 am:

Some of the IT shares witnessed selling pressures tracking rupee strength. The BSE IT index was down 0.7 per cent; Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were among the top losers.



10.24 am:

SLIPS IN TRADE

Infosyswas the top laggard on the BSE followed by Reliance, Adani Ports and Wipro.



Bharti Infratel was the top loser on the NSE down 1.47 per cent.



10.18 am:

Leading the strong rally on the BSE 30 was Dr Reddy, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC and Lupin all trading over 1 per cent higher.



However, shares of Idea Cellular dropped after a positive uptrend in early morning trade.



9.31 am:

Market numbers look towards a positive rally on the back on positive macro data.



WPI for the month of April eased to a four-month low of 3.85 per cent after the government revised the base year for the indices in the new series has shifted to 2011-12, against the earlier 2004-05.

The March IIP also rose to 2.7 per cent against 1.9 per cent in February.



9.30 am:

Idea Cellular fell over 1 per cent after it reported a net loss of Rs 327.70 crore for the March quarter



9.26 am:



Midcap and Small cap valuation are worrisome as in many sectors, earnings dont match the valuations, according to Quantum Securities, reported by CNBC TV 18.



9.21 am:

BUZZING STOCKS

JK Cement hit a 52-week high and inched to a market capitalisation of Rs 10,000 crore. The scrip was trading 11 per cent higher.



Additionally, Godrej Industries hit a record 52-week high too.

Inox Wind dropped over 16 per cent in trade today after the company's net profit dipped 36 per cent to Rs 127.54 crore in the quarter ended March 31.



9.19 am:

Sensex and Nifty open in the green

Sensex is trading at 30,330.43, 142.28 points higher or 0.47 per cent.

Nifty was trading at 9,432.80, up 31.90 points or 0.34 per cent.



9.03 am:

Alembic Pharma receives US FDA nod for Fenofibric Acid Delayed-Release Capsules, reports CNBC TV 18.



9.02 am:

Rupee update

The rupee opened at 64.08 against the US dollar.



Stocks to watch out for in Monday's session:

Godrej Industries: Board of Directors of subsidiary Godrej Agrovet Ltd. grant approval for the proposed IPO

GMR Infra: The company's subsidaries enter into agreement to divest its fully-owned Indondesian coal mining entities to PT Gems.

JSW Energy: Completion of its acquisition of 500 MW thermal power plant from JaiPrakash Power Ventures Ltd.

IndiaBulls Ventures: Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore PTE Ltd buys 27.5 lakh shares at Rs 149.99 each

Idea Cellular: The telecom operator reported a loss for the second straight quarter.

Factors likely to drive the market this week:

Marekts likely to get affected amid the cyberattack ransomware that caused a shut down of more than 200,000 computers across 150 countries.



According to Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research, "In coming weeks we need to see more of a activity in Metals index as there is policy measure which is supporting the overall sentiment in this space. Banking sector as well will be in focus with fresh breakouts in bank nifty."

Key economic numbers - IIP and inflation - were released on Friday and are likely to see impact in the opening rates today.

On the global front, China's Industrial production Data for March 2017 is set to release on Monday followed by US and Japan's Industrial Production Data that will release on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Global Markets:

Asian markets got off to a shaky start tracking fears from the ransomware attack and a missile test by North Korea on Sunday.

Japan's Nikkei retreated 0.3 percent on a stronger yen.