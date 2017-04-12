Market Live: Sensex plunges over 180 pts, Nifty falls below 9,200; Tata Steel tanks

LIVE UPDATES:

12.30 PM:

Nifty50 climbs back trading above 9,200-mark.



12.39 PM:

A list of heavyweights were trading in the red: Wipro, Power Grid, GAIL, NTPC, Maruti, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and Tata Steel all shedding over 1 per cent off of the BSE.



11.46 AM:

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged 178 points to trade at 29,609.42 while the Nifty50 was tracking at 9,182.30, 54.70 points lower.



10.17 AM:

Market breadth in favour of decline.

ICICI Bank, L&T, Tata Motors and Reliance are top Index losers.

Except HDFC Bank all banks on Bank Nifty trade with losses.

Financials stocks are dragging the market down the most, contributing to 40 per cent of the Nifty fall.



10.03 AM:

Midcap stocks continue to take a beating as market sentiment remains low.

Dealers said building up of positions by participants ahead of key economic data - industrial production (IIP) for February and consumer price index (CPI) for March - to be released after market closing today influenced sentiment.

9.59 AM:

The rupee shed 11 paise to 64.61 against the US dollar in early trade today following fresh demand for the American currency from banks and importers.

Moreover, the US dollar's gains against some currencies overseas put the rupee on backfoot, forex dealers said.

However, a higher opening of the domestic equity market capped the rupee's fall.

Yesterday, the rupee had recovered some of the lost ground and advanced by 6 paise to end at 64.50 against the US dollar amid mild selling of the American currency by exporters.



9.25 AM:

The Indian benchmark indices opened flat with a negative bias over the back of weak global cues as investors remain uncertain amid geopolitical tensions in North Korea and Syria.

The S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 29,795.49, up 7 points while the Nifty50 was trading at 9,240.55, 3.55 points higher.

Among the stocks in focus were all Adani enterprises after Shares of Adani Power on Tuesday saw huge selling pressure after the Supreme Court said that power distribution firms cannot charge "compensatory tariff" from consumers and set aside the appellate tribunal's judgement in this regard.

The scrip of Adani Power plummeted 16.12 per cent to close at Rs 37.20 on BSE on Tuesday. In intraday trade, it nosedived 17.58 per cent to Rs 36.55.

On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises was down 1.77 per cent, Adani Transport was down over 2 per cent, Adani Ports were trading over 1 per cent over.

Tata Power, too, witnessed the same selling pressure in yesterday's trade and was trading over 1 per cent lower on the bourse.

However, GAIL, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were the top gainers on the BSE today.

