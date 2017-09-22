Sensex falls over 300 points; Rupee slides to nearly six-month low

The Sensex and Nifty fell on Friday following nervousness in global markets as investors turned cautious following new US sanctions targeting North Korea and a China credit rating downgrade.

At 12:50 pm, the Sensex fell 312 points or 0.97 percent to 32,057 level. The Nifty was down 1.20 percent or 121.25 points at 9999 level.

Reliance Capital (5.02 percent), Jindal Steel (4.58 percent) and Religare (4.52 percent) were the top losers on the BSE.

On the 30-stock Sensex, Tata Motors (1.44 percent), Cipla (0.94 percent) and Sun Pharma (0.66 percent) were the top gainers. ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers on the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 551 stocks rising against 1847 falling on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the rupee fell below the 65 mark for the first time in over five-and-a-half months on Friday on concern that fiscal deficit will widen after the government said it was considering measures to boost growth.

The Indian currency closed 54 paise lower to 64.81 per dollar on Thursday.

The first-quarter GDP growth slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent this fiscal year. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said the government is considering additional measures to bolster the economy.

Global markets



Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4 percent to 20,273.26 and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.7 percent to 2,389.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.8 percent to 27,877.19 and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.5 percent to 3,341.72. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.4 percent to 5,675.70. Taiwan's benchmark fell and Southeast Asian indexes were mostly lower.



WALL STREET

Major US benchmarks ended lower. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 0.3 percent to 2,500.60. The Dow Jones industrials fell 0.2 percent to 22,359.23. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.5 percent to 6,422.69.