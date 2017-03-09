Sensex, Nifty end higher ahead of exit polls

The Indian benchmark indices pared losses after trading in a range on Thursday, ahead of exit polls of state results due later in the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 28,929, up 27.19 points while the Nifty50 closed the day 8,927, 2.70 points higher.

Maruti Suzuki India gained 1.5 per cent to Rs 5,952 and was the top performer on the BSE Sensex after the auto major introduced four new products in 2017-18.

Dragging the market down were shares of Dr Reddy's dropping to a 52-week low of Rs 2,702, down 5 per cent after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made 13 observations at the company's formulations facility at Duvvada in Visakhapatnam.

Following Dr Reddy's were GAIL and Adani Ports as BSE's top losers.

The exit poll results are due at 5.30 PM today.

Any positive trend indicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP in front could trigger buying by investors.