5 funds which have delivered over 25% returns in last five years

The market is trading near its historic highs in a bull rally which has seen Sensex and Nifty rise 18.1 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively since the beginning of this year.

But you will be surprised to know small and mid cap funds have delivered returns during the last five years that beat the benchmark indices on a consistent basis.



Also read: Five tax-saving schemes that may fetch you great returns

Also these funds were the top performers across all categories.

We look at top five funds (according to Morningstar) which are likely to continue their robust performance in the near future.



Also read: This investment option offers higher returns than fixed deposits, PPF

Reliance Small Cap

The fund had assets worth Rs 4,261 crore on July 31, 2017. Its expense ratio was 2.02 percent as on July 31, 2017.

The fund was launched on September 16, 2010 and has returned 20.75 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days.

The fund has given 25.60 percent returns on an year-to-date basis.

The fund's returns are benchmarked against BSE Small Cap index.

For the last six months preceding June 15, 2017, the fund gave 28.27 percent, 42.06 percent, 29.18 percent and 33.39 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.

Also read: Late to join the Sensex, Nifty party? These balanced funds offer great returns for first-time investors



DSP BlackRock Micro Cap



The fund had assets worth Rs 5975 crore on July 31, 2017. Its expense ratio was 2.38 percent as on June 30, 2017.

The fund was launched on June 14, 2007 and has returned 18.72 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 364 days.

The fund has given 14.98 percent returns on an year-to-date basis.

The fund's returns are benchmarked against BSE Small Cap index.

For the last six months preceding June 15, 2017, the fund gave 24.58 percent, 35.47 percent, 34.67 percent and 33.25 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.



Franklin India Smaller Companies

The fund had assets worth Rs 6063 crore on July 31, 2017. Its expense ratio was 2.38 percent as on June 30, 2017.

The fund was launched on January 13, 2006 and has returned 15.42 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days.

The fund has given 18.88 percent returns on an year-to-date basis.

The fund's returns are benchmarked against Nifty Free Float Midcap 100.

For the last six months preceding June 15, 2017, the fund gave 22.42 percent, 28.13 percent, 26.66 percent and 32.98 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.



SBI Small and Midcap

The fund had assets worth Rs 730 crore on July 31, 2017. Its expense ratio was 2.38 percent as on June 30, 2017.

The fund was launched on September 9, 2009 and has returned 20.78 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days.

The fund has given 27.24 percent returns on an year-to-date basis.

The fund's returns are benchmarked against BSE Small Cap index.

For the last six months preceding June 15, 2017, the fund gave 23.52 percent, 32.67 percent, 33.24 percent and 32.98 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.



Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip

The fund had assets worth Rs 4,242 crore on July 31, 2017. Its expense ratio was 2.35 percent as on June 30, 2017.

The fund was launched on July 9 , 2010 and has returned 23.66 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days.

The fund has given 26.55 percent returns on an year-to-date basis.

The fund's returns are benchmarked against Nifty Free Float Midcap 100.

For the last six months preceding June 15, 2017, the fund gave 28.49 percent, 39.36 06 percent, 30.04 percent and 32.90 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.