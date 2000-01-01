BT SPECIALS
If you are a conservative investor who relies on bank fixed deposits for regular income, it is better to lock-in money in FDs now, as the rates will fall further.
We outline some of the different ways to transfer money online.
Credit card can be a beneficial financial tool, if used carefully. If not, it can turn into a menace for your finances.
Using multiple credit cards is not a bad idea. But you should know how to manage them
One wrong transaction can make you run from pillar to post.
The changes in interest rates on small savings schemes,and what they signify for your investment portfolio.
To curb unethical practices the government recently made PAN card compulsory for gold purchase over Rs 2 lakh.
This may be disappointing for many who were expecting their equated monthly instalments (EMIs) to go down substantially after the repo rate cut by the RBI.
Now with increasing instances of hacking, there is a fear your data may be misused or sold. It's in such instances that virtual cards come in handy.
Invest in the scheme before 10th of every month, as the amount deposited after the 10th will not earn any interest.
Dormant accounts are vulnerable to fraud, close them if you don't need them, or get them reactivated
