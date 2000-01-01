Business Today: Latest Business News, India economy News, Stock Markets, Sensex, Mutual Funds and Indian Tax
Home sales: Property registrations plunge post note ban

Mail Today Bureau | New Delhi/Gurugram
Home Sales Crashing

With the government scrapping 86 per cent of available currency notes, registration of flats, plots and shops in Delhi has gone down by almost 30 per cent while in Gurgaon, the dip is nearly 25 per cent.

 
 

