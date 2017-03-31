Audi introduces new petrol Audi Q3

German luxury carmaker Audi AG announced the launch of the new Audi Q3 petrol in the 1.4 TFSI FWD version at Rs 32.20 lakh onwards (ex-showroom New Delhi). It adds to Audi's impressive lineup in India that includes the recently launched diesel model of Audi Q3. The event also marks the debut of the much awaited petrol engine in the hugely popular Audi Q range.

The new Audi Q3 1.4 TFSI is the fourth model launch this year by Audi and offers attractive and added features, making it one of the most desirable vehicles in the segment. "Luxury is about choice, and our discerning Audi customers were the driving force behind offering various configurations from which they can choose the best fit. The Q3 model lineup gets strengthened with the introduction of the new Audi Q3 1.4 TFSI. With this addition, we have three new engine options available for our most successful model. The Audi Q3 has been a segment leader ever since its introduction and our best-selling model is therefore even more appealing and bound to attract customers who believe in the 'Stay Young, Live Big' philosophy of the Audi Q3," said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini in the premium segment, is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 16 locations in 12 countries. Audi India, the fully owned subsidiary, is one of the largest luxury carmakers in India along with Mercedes-Benz and has sold more than 11,000 in the year 2016, at a time when auto sales were impacted by the demonetisation drive of the government.