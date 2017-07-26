Ford EcoSport facelift spotted; set to launch this year

Images of the new Ford EcoSport facelift recently surfaced, ahead of its launch later this year. Images of the compact SUV shows some changes in the design language, at least on the front face of the vehicle.

Although test versions of the Ford EcoSport facelift have been spotted even earlier but they used to be heavily camouflaged to hide the changes in design. This first set of clear images by Team BHP shows that the twin-grille previously seen on the vehicle has been replaced with a hexagonal one with chrome highlights.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz brings glamorous to its SUV range with the new GLC 43 Coupe

While the facelift is likely to focus on reforming the aesthetics of the car, new EcoSport is expected to follow the design language Ford has been following with its recent launches. Apart from the grille, the front fascia also features changes to the headlamps which will now be have projector headlights and LED daytime-running lights (DRL).

Between the headlamp cluster and bumper are the fog lamps with a silver scruff plate fitted down below. Although, the design department is expected to makes some changes to the rear section of the car too, the car will most likely come with the familiar tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Reports claim that Ford India will release the latest version of the compact SUV with the usual options of a 1.5-litre diesel engine, a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and a turbocharged, direct-injection 1.0 EcoBoost petrol engine. This will be coupled with either a manual or an automatic transmission, where the latter option might come with paddle-shifters.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki India launches Baleno Alpha CVT at Rs 8.34 lakh

Inside the cockpit, the infotainment system has been upgraded with a 4.2-inch MID, SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch display, complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a premium audio system by Sony.

On the safety front, the car will have Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and dual airbags in the front as standard issue. The higher variants will be treated to six-airbag system, Emergency Assist, rear parking sensors with reverse camera, Blind Spot Monitoring System and more.

Once it arrives, the Ford EcoSport facelift will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, recently launched Tata Nexon , Honda WR-V, and others offerings in the compact SUV market in India.

Also watch:



