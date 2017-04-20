Hyundai India launches Xcent facelift for Rs 5.38 lakh: All you need to know

Hyundai India on Thursday took raised the curtains off from its 2017 Xcent facelift at a starting price of Rs 5.38 lakh for petrol and Rs 6.28 lakh for diesel (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

In its new version, Hyundai's sedan has many new offerings including ABS as standard across variants.

The facelifted Xcent follows the footsteps of Hyundai's Fluidic 2.0 design.

The head lamps have been sharpened up a little. The tail-lamps have also been upscaled.

Talking about the inside features, the Xcent borrows features from the new Grand i10.

The facelifted Hyundai Xcent has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay, Android Auto and Mirror Link capabilities.

Not just this, upping its game, Hyundai gives the steering wheel has a new voice command.



Other features like automatic climate control, cooled glove box and rear AC vent have been carried over from the previous generation car.

The new Xcent is 3,995 mm long, 1,660 mm wide and 1,520 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,425 mm.



The fuel tank capacity of the new sedan is 43 litres and the boot space is pegged at 407 litres. the facelifted Xcent would

The new car will use 1.2-litre petrol and diesel motors that will put out 83PS and 75PS of power, respectively.The petrol variant will also be offered with an automatic transmission.



The price for Model E (Petrol) would be Rs 5,38,281 and for diesel it is Rs 6,28,281. For E+, the petrol model price is Rs 5,93,265 and Rs 6,83,165 is for diesel.

For model S,SX,SX(O), the petrol prices are Rs Rs 6,29,254, Rs 6,73,765, Rs 7,51,772 respectively. Diesel prices for the same are Rs 7,19,154, Rs Rs 7,63,667, Rs Rs 8,41,670.



The S AT model is now available in petrol at the price of Rs Rs 7,09,916.

All prices are Ex-showroom, Delhi.