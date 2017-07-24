Maruti Suzuki India launches Baleno Alpha CVT at Rs 8.34 lakh

Adding to its fleet of automatic cars, Maruti Suzuki India has now introduced a CVT option for Alpha variant of premium hatchback Baleno. This is the third variant of Baleno, which has been one of Maruti's best selling cars in recent months, to get an automatic option. Prior to this, the Delta and Zeta variant of Baleno had the CVT gearbox option.

The price of Baleno Alpha with CVT is fixed at Rs 8.34 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The variant will have top features including Smartphone Linkage Display Audio which can be connected to Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink.

Baleno was the first car to bring dual air bags and Anti-locking Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Braking Distribution (EBD) to the segment. Meanwhile, in the month of June, Maruti Suzuki India continued its domination in the domestic passenger car market by selling 93,057 units, representing a marginal growth of 1 per cent.

This was despite car sales dipping 11 per cent in June, the first decline in six months as automotive dealers postponed fresh stocks from the companies, ahead of GST implementation to avoid transitional loss and liquidate their existing supplies.

According to the data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' or SIAM, domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined by 11.21 per cent to 1,98,399 units in June from 2,23,454 units in the same month last year.

