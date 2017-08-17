Maruti Suzuki launches Ciaz S with sportier looks and a price tag of Rs 9.39 lakh

Making a killing with its hatchbacks and compact SUVs recently, Maruti Suzuki has also been making its presence felt in the sedan segment with its Ciaz. Now to strengthen that foothold even further, the leading Indian carmaker unveiled the sportier avatar of its flagship sedan with the moniker Ciaz S.

The new sporty offering will be available at Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the petrol variant whereas the diesel variant will be priced at Rs 11.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Ciaz S is basically a metamorphosis of the Alpha trim of the sedan, with changes to the design language and interiors turning the docile sedan into a beefed up sporty ride.

The new sporty Ciaz S will be powered by the same 91 bhp 1.4-litre petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel variant will run on an 88 bhp 1.3-litre diesel engine coupled with a 5-speed transmission. Both engines will feature Suzuki's proprietary SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki) system.

The most prominent addition which sets Ciaz S apart from the original sedan is the large spoiler on the trunk lid and a bigger rear bumper with shapely lines. Front and side under spoilers bring out the look which the new rear spoiler starts off.

Coming to the interiors, the colour scheme one finds is black leather upholstery with chrome accents on the doors and the dashboard. The Ciaz S also borrows the infotainment system from the Alpha trim, which it is based on. The cockpit is completed with a touch screen infotainment panel equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with cruise control, automatic climate control and several other features previously seen on the top-end variant of the Ciaz.

"Ciaz has established itself as one of the most progressive brands of Maruti Suzuki and has sold over 1.70 lakh units of Ciaz cumulative since its launch in October 2014. Introduction of Ciaz S will further strengthen the position of Ciaz in the market by catering to the requirements of a younger yet premium customer who believes in the sporty spirit of life," said RS Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki, while launching the Ciaz S.

