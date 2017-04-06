New Creta variants from Hyundai come with smarter connectivity

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor has brought out a number of new variants of Creta, its hugely successful compact sports utility vehicle or SUV that emerged as the Indian Car of the Year in 2016. The new versions have been further jazzed up with smartphone connectivity.

Hyundai, India's second largest car manufacturer and the largest exporter, launched a new 'Executive Variant' E+ in 1.4 litre diesel at an all-India special price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) New Delhi.

The company has also come up with a dual-tone exterior that will be available in two body colour combinations--white-and-black and red-and-black. A New SX+ Dual Tone offers a piano-black-finish rooftop and sporty black spoiler.

Smartphone connectivity has been added with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link to seamlessly connect drivers with cars' infotainment systems. For a superior audio experience, the vehicle comes with built-in 'Arkamys Sound Mood', which helps one choose between various sound enhancement options.



Other notable additions are 2-Din Audio with AUX, USB and MP3, electrically adjustable ORVM with LED turn indicators, rear AC vents and a luggage lamp for more comfort and convenience.

Commenting on the New 2017 Creta, Y.K. Koo, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), said, "Creta has set a new benchmark in the SUV segment with class-leading features and unmatched performance. Hyundai is a customer-centric brand and strives to deliver new values to its customers with advanced products and convenient services. Keeping in view the evolving market dynamics and rising customer aspirations, and the customer feedback, we introduced new variants to the Creta portfolio."

*Ex-showroom price: Delhi

Running into its third year, Creta has received an overwhelming response from its customers, winning 27 awards including the 'Indian Car of the Year 2016'. It has been the largest sold SUV in 2016, after the segment leader Maruti Vitara Brezza.







