Nissan launches upgraded Terrano at Rs 9.99 lakh, to pursue its SUV heritage

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor launched a new version of its prime SUV Terrano, priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), as it embarks on its journey to consolidate the SUV market.

Nissan will also launch a hybrid version of its top-end SUV X-Trail by the end of this year, which will enhance its portfolio in the fast-growing SUV segment in India.

SUV sales have grown 22 per cent in the first 11-months of the current financial year to 6.84 lakh units. Nissan, however, recorded a growth rate of 49 per cent during this period, selling a total of 51,991 units.

The company has introduced 22 new features in the new Terrano, including premium dual-tone interior, cruise control, 7.0 touchscreen navigation, steering-mounted audio/phone control and one-touch lane change indicator, among others.

Commenting on the launch, Guillaume Sicard, President of Nissan India Operations, said, "The new Nissan Terrano embodies our commitment to keep focussed on what consumers want and value. The Terrano keeps its bold road presence, in line with Nissan's global SUV heritage, while offering a more refined interior space and smart features that will empower our customers to enjoy a more comfortable, convenient and pleasurable drive in style."

Nissan, a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands plans to concentrate on the hatchback and the sedan markets, but has special focus on the SUV segment.

"It's a big thing in India, and we have a strong heritage worldwide in this segment. This is one of the strongest potential market and we plan to top it up with more SUV offerings in the future, beyond our S-Trail," added Sicard.

Nissan, a 12.19 trillion yen company with global sales of 5.4 million vehicles, plans to launch eight new cars in India by 2020 in a bid to enhance its market share to 5 per cent in India's domestic market.