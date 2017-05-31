Nissan's new Micra to launch in India on June 2

Nissan India is gearing up for the launch of its new Micra hatchback in the country on June 2. However, the Micra to be launched will be a minor facelift of the outgoing model.

The facelifted Nissan Micra will reportedly come with few changes on the exteriors, and with the same set of engines.

Some reports stated that the exteriors of the car would be with LED day time Running lights and a redesigned bumper and tail lights.

Talking about the features, customers can ecpect a new infotainment system with connected apps and navigation.

After its launch, the new facelifted Micra will put against the likes of Honda Jazz, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Experts believe its price will be around Rs 6 lakh for the base version and can go upto maximum Rs 10 Lakh.

