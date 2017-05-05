Toyota Innova Touring Sport launched at Rs 17.79 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has launched Innova Touring Sport, a new edition of its multi-purpose vehicle in India at Rs 17.79 lakh-Rs 22.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The Innova Touring Sport has been launched in petrol and diesel versions.

For the diesel version, the price starts at Rs 18.91 lakh.

The car is available in 'Wildfire (red)' and 'White Pearl Crystal Shine' colours.

The new variant comes with SUV-like styling with changes in exterior as well as interiors of the vehicle.

An automatic version is also available with both the fuel options. The Innova Touring Sport comes with many features including seven airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC) and hill-start assist control (HAC).



It also comes with standard safety features like anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD) and brake assist.

The 2.7-litre petrol engine makes 164 bhp of peak power and 245 Nm of torque. The engine has five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel variant has two engine options. The manual diesel has a 2.4-litre unit that produces 148 bhp of peak power. The engine makes 343 Nm of peak torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The automatic 2.8-litre engine makes 172 bhp and 360 Nm of peak power mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

"Brand Innova has maintained its number one position in the segment ever since its launch in 2005 and the Innova Crysta continued this legacy," TKM Director and Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing) N Raja said.

The Innova Touring Sport enhances the same brand equity by offering a distinct style to a market that wants both the comfort and feel of a MPV and the style of a SUV, he added.

The vehicle has been conceptualised, designed and developed to symbolise a modern and sporty MPV with a distinguished statement for the young and modern customers, Raja said.

"We are confident that the Innova Touring Sport will set new benchmarks in this competitive segment," he added. The company has sold over 85,000 units of Innova Crysta since its launch in the country last year.

