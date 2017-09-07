No Fly List rules: Govt IDs now mandatory to book domestic flight tickets

The central government will issue the final rules for 'no fly list' of airlines on Friday. Passengers flying on the domestic sector will be asked for a government ID number before booking tickets. A government ID could be made mandatory to enhance safety on flights and to 'blacklist' unruly flyers.

Flyers will have to share any of the official government identification card numbers - Aadhaar number, driving licence, passport or PAN while booking their tickets.

Election Commission voter ID card might also be acceptable but a final call on this is yet to be taken, said a report in The Times of India.

"India is pioneering in having a no fly list on the basis of safety as other countries have it on security grounds. A DGCA team recently had discussions with global regulators at a meet in Mongolia. We had received comments on the draft NFL and after much deliberations, the final rules will be issued on Friday," the report quoted MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha as saying.

"We are going to issue a civil aviation requirement (CAR or rule issued by DGCA) where some identity card number will have to be provided. People giving Aadhaar numbers will soon be able to get digital boarding cards," Sinha said.

The move comes in the aftermath of several incidents where MPs were found misbehaving with the airline staff. In April, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad beat up an Air India staffer with his slippers.

After the incident, all domestic airlines had barred Gaikwad from flying. However, the ban was later revoked when he apologized to Minister of Civil Aviation.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had earlier said, "India will be the first country in the world to have a national no-fly list based on safety."