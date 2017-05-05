AirAsia X to start daily Mumbai-Bali flight from May 19

AirAsia X, the long-haul budget arm of the Malaysian airlines group AirAsia, will roll out this month a new flight connecting Mumbai with Bali.

The new daily air service between the two cities, which will commence operations from May 19, will be operated by Indonesia AirAsia X, a statement said today.

Indonesia AirAsia X is a joint venture between AirAsia X and Indonesia AirAsia.

Bali is one of AirAsia's hubs, connecting the island directly to other destinations in Indonesia such as Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Solo, Medan, and Bandung, and also further to Darwin and Perth in Australia.

The Mumbai-Bali flight will be catered by a 377-seater Airbus A330-300 aircraft, with 365 seats in economy and the rest 12 in business or premium class, it said.

At present, AirAsia X flies three times a week service to Delhi from Kuala Lumpur.

"We see this route (Mumbai-Bali) as promising one, as it opens connectivity to aspiring customers' dream holiday destinations eastward. This newly launched route is also partly to answer the increasing demand of tourists from India coming to Bali," AirAsia X Indonesia CEO, Captain Sulistyo Nugroho Hanung said.

Once the new service takes off the ground, passengers from India will be able travel from Mumbai to Bali with a quick stopover in Kuala Lumpur, a release said.

The airline also said Malaysian visa will not be required for the stopover flight and Indian nationals can travel visa-free to Bali for up to 30 days.

