Collision averted as Air India, IndiGo planes involved in near-miss at Delhi airport

A major mishap was averted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport on Friday when an Air India aircraft rejected takeoff at a very high speed as an Indigo flight was about to land on the same runway.

This incident happened when an IndiGo flight no. 398 coming in to Delhi from Ranchi was about to land at the airport's runway 27 and an Air India flight no. 156 from Delhi to Goa was set to take off from the nearby runway 28. The runway 27 and 28 merge towards Dwarka side.

Noticing the mistake, the ATC sprung into action directing IndiGo pilots to abort landing just in time.

"The incoming IndiGo aircraft rejected landing at the last minute and took off again. The AI plane was also taking off in the same margin direction. Therefore, the AI pilots were asked to immediately abort take off," TOI quoted an air traffic control (ATC) official as saying.

An internal inquiry has been ordered in to the incident which took place at about 11 am today not long before Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the airport to receive Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

The Air India flight finally took off for Goa at 12.50 pm with 122 passengers.

In December 2016, two aircraft came face-to-face moments before one was to takeoff at the Delhi airport. An Indigo flight was headed towards taxiway after landing just when a SpiceJet aircraft was preparing for takeoff. Both the passenger jets came face-to-face.