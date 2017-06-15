Miss internet on flights? Wi-Fi access can soon be possible on airplanes

Soon air travellers will be able to enjoy seamless internet service while flying thousands of feet above the ground, as the proposal for in-flight Wi-Fi access in Indian airspace has got a green signal by all concerned ministries. According to sources, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in principal has given consent to the proposal.

The proposal, which was floated by Department of Telecommunications (DoT), will see daylight after getting clearance from committee of secretaries - MHA, Ministry of Civil aviation (MoCA) and DoT, who are expected to hold their next meeting soon.

Once cleared by all three, it will be tabled before the cabinet for final approval. In-flight Wi-Fi access will let you enjoy voice, data and video services. Such services are currently being offered by international airlines, but due to restriction in Indian airspace they have to stop their service as soon they enter India.

According to a senior official in MoCA, security concerns were raised by the MHA as they demanded control over the log details of all the communication to investigate in case of any untoward incidents. It also demanded access to the server or to be set-up in India in case of detailed investigation.

MHA explained that it has suggested measures to monitor communications.

"Mirror-imaging of data will automatically create a copy of logs and communication, so that it can be accessed on real-time basis," said a senior ministry official. Officials also raised concerns over misuse of technology (if any) that might lead to hacking on-board system or raising terror threat, and have asked to comply with international standards followed by foreign airlines.

Considering MHA's advisory, a fresh proposal which will be tabled in the joint meeting will have provisions to track and monitor in-flight calling and data traffic. Even the DoT will have to amend the Telegraph Act, 1885, as well as the related Indian Telegraphy Rules to provide on-board Wi-Fi services.