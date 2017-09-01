Indian passenger dies of heart attack on Lufthansa flight en route to Mumbai

An elderly passenger of Indian origin passed away while on a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai, official sources said on Friday. The reason behind his demise is said to be cardiac arrest mid flight.

In his mid-60s, the deceased was identified as Charanjit Singh Anand. He breathed his last on the flight LH-756 which touched in Mumbai around 1:20 am.

"Lufthansa can confirm that on flight LH-756 from Frankfurt to Mumbai, one of its passengers suffered a heart attack. Our feelings are with the family of the passenger," the airlines said in an official statement after the incident.

For now, Anand's dead body has been sent to the Cooper Hospital for an autopsy and will be handed over to his family later. The airlines did not disclose whether the passenger was travelling alone, had any prior medical history or about his place of origin, said an IANS report.