Jet Airways takes a leaf out of Air India's book, cuts down meal preferences to just 7

Days after debt-laden Air India announced scrapping of non-veg meals for economy class passengers, Jet Airways has begun trimming of its meal preference from existing 23 to just seven.

According to a TOI report, a small plate of fruits for lunch or dinner could be the only meal choice for flyers allergic to lactose or gluten on Jet Airways as the full-service carrier looks to cut back its long 23-meals menu for both economy and business class in domestic flights.

"Going by trends we have seen certain special meal options have a higher consumption pattern than others on our domestic flights. While finalising our list of special meals available to our domestic flyers, we have ensured meal options like the fruit platter to be included to serve guests requesting bland food or gluten free meals. The special meals served on board Jet Airways' domestic flights are Child Meal/Baby Meal/ Jain Meal/Diabetic Meal/Fruit Platter, and all - time popular vegetarian and non-vegetarian Indian meals," the report quoted Jet Airways spokesperson as saying.

The full-service carrier which earlier offered Vegan Meal option for domestic flyers has now narrowed down to only 7 options - vegetarian/non-vegetarian, Jain, diabetics, vegetarian/non-vegetarian, fruit platter and Muslim meal.

Earlier, the government had said that national carrier Air India's decision to stop serving non-vegetarian meals to economy class passengers on domestic flights is expected to save Rs 8-10 crore annually.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said the move is to save costs, reduce wastage, improve service and also avoid any chances of mix-up of meals.

"The annual saving is expected to be around Rs 8-10 crore per annum," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

On whether the views of air passengers were solicited before taking the decision, Sinha replied in the affirmative and added that passenger feedback through cabin crew was received.

The debt-laden national carrier has been taking various steps to reduce costs and revive its financial fortunes.