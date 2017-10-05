What is an amphibious aircraft and why is SpiceJet planning to buy 100 such planes?

One of India's largest low-cost airlines, SpiceJet, is in talks with Japan's Setouchi Holdings to purchase 100 amphibious or amphibian aircrafts. This move is likely to cost around 400 million USD or Rs 2,600 crore and has been undertaken to resolve the connectivity issue with remote areas that cannot support airport infrastructure.



It still remains to be seen if the airline can operate these 14-seater amphibious aircrafts in a cost effective manner. However, test flights of these aircrafts have already taken place in Guwahati and Nagpur.



Amphibious aircrafts that the airline is trying to purchase can take off and land on both short strips and water bodies. These aircrafts were initially produced in UK between the two World Wars. They were primarily used for military duties including search and rescue operations, and to spot artilleries. It could be an effective way out to connect areas that are water-locked as well.



Amphibious aircrafts are slower and heavier but are more versatile than the usual landplanes. They could be slightly tricky to manoeuvre as these planes, unlike helicopters, cannot hover in the same place and cannot land vertically. They however, do have a longer range than helicopters. Since these planes can land on water, they have floats as well as wheels for landing.

As per PM Modi's vision, using these amphibious aircrafts could lead to bridging of the connectivity gap between mainland India and its northeastern region. Although there are small airports in the region, with the largest and busiest being Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport in Guwahati, bringing these aircrafts would speed up the developmental plans for the region.



Not only to carry passengers, these aircrafts could be used for adventure sports and even rescue operations. Under the Ude Desh ke Aam Nagrik or UDAN scheme, the government encourages airlines to fly and connect smaller and remote areas of the country. These airlines are also given subsidies if they manage to sell a certain number of seats.



According to Financial Express, SpiceJet is also looking at the option of raising funds from the Japanese government. If this deal comes through, SpiceJet would be the first airline to have such small aircrafts in its fleet.