Axis Bank puts an end to rumors, reappoints Shikha Sharma as CEO, MD for another 3 years

Putting an end to the huge speculation of Shikha Sharma leaving the Axis Bank, the bank today reappointed her as CEO and MD for another three years.

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 26th July 2017, approved the re-appointment of Smt. Shikha Sharma as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a period of 3 years, w.e.f. 1st June 2018, subject to compliance with the prescribed formalities and receipt of requisite regulatory/ statutory approvals", the bank said in a regulatory filing on BSE.

Responding to her future with the bank she said, "All I can say is I am deeply excited about the opportunity of what is possible in the financial services space in India. Axis bank has created some very strong capabilities in it."

Earlier this week, few media reports pointed out that Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran had reached out to Sharma to hire her as the head of Tata's financial services, however, Axis Bank had denied those reports.

Sharma, 58, is heading Axis Bank, country's third largest private lender, since 2009 and is in her third term.

