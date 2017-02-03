Bank credit to industry contracts in December

Gross bank credit (including food and non-food credit) deployed by the banks rose 3.30 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) for the month of December 2016 as against 9.16 per cent y-o-y growth last year. It stood at Rs 66.49 lakh crores as on December 23, 2016. The data pertains to 46 commercial banks who account for 95 per cent of the total non-food credit deployed by all scheduled commercial banks.

Credit to industry contracted by 4.3 per cent in December 2016 in contrast with an increase of 4.9 per cent in December 2015. Major sub-sectors which witnessed deceleration/contraction in credit include food processing, infrastructure, chemical and chemical products, all engineering, textiles and basic metal and metal products

