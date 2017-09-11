How IndusInd Bank-Bharat Financial Inclusion merger will be mutually beneficial

Non-banking finance company Bharat Financial Inclusion and private sector lender IndusInd Bank are working out details of a merger which will help the latter expand its consumer business.

IndusInd Bank is the country's sixth-largest private sector lender by assets and has a market value of about $16 billion, while Bharat Financial Inclusion, formerly known as SKS Microfinance, is valued at more than $2 billion. We look at the players and prospects of the merger.