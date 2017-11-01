IBPS to declare preliminary PO result; check on www.ibps.in

Results of online preliminary exam to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CWE PO/MT-VII) have been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). However, candidates will be able to check the result from late evening today. The result was earlier expected on October 31.The preliminary examination took place on October 7, 8, 14 and 15.

The preliminary examination is just qualifying in nature and candidates would be shortlisted for interview on the basis of marks obtained in the main exam. The online main exam will be held on November 26 and its result will be declared in December. However, the interview will start next year in January/February 2018, while the provisional allotment to the selected candidates begins in April 2018.

Out of total 3,562 vacancies for probationary officers (PO)/management trainees across various public sector banks and other participating organizations,1738 vacancies are for unreserved candidates, 961 for OBCs, 578 for SCs and 285 for ST candidates.

How to check the result:

1) Go to www.ibps.in

2) Click on the link for PO/MT-VII preliminary exam result 2017 running on the top of the page

3) You will be directed to the login page; key in your registration number and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login to get your result